National Cathedral bell tolls 800 times for 800,000 US Covid victims

The Washington National Cathedral rang its church bell 800 times on Wednesday to honour the 800,000 people who have died of Covid in the US.

Data from Johns Hopkins University confirmed the 800,000 deaths on Tuesday which is the highest death toll of any country.

President Joe Biden said in a statement: “As we mark the tragic milestone of 800,000 American deaths due to Covid, we remember each person and the lives they lived, and we pray for the loved ones left behind”.

