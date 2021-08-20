Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has spoken about the difficulty of getting people out of Afghanistan , saying it’s not an issue of having the planes but rather getting Afghans to the airport in Kabul and through the evacuation process.

The secretary-general said that many Nato nations had sent planes to evacuate vulnerable Afghans, but there was more capacity on those planes than they had passengers ready to board them due to the logistical issues of getting them to the actual airport – and the general chaos around the airport at the moment.