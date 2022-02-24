Nato allies condemn Russia’s ‘deliberate, cold-blooded’ attack on Ukraine

Today, an emergencyNato meeting was held where its allies all condemned the unjustified actions of Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine.

The North Atlantic Council met on Thursday, 24 February, where secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: “Nato allies condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms.

“We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and choose diplomacy.”

He added: “We fully support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine’s right of self-defence”

Sign up to our free newsletters here