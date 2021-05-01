Nato chief claims its likely Ukraine will become EU member

A former Nato planning chief has said it looks very likely that Ukraine will now become a member of the European Union, following Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Fabrice Pothier spoke to LBC earlier today, and said: “I think the real price for Ukraine on the long term is to become a member of the European Union”.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.