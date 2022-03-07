Europe Minister James Cleverly explains to Sky News why Nato leaders have not implemented a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Cleverly said: “It would almost inevitably mean that we would be engaged directly with Russian aircraft and dragged into this conflict.”

Earlier today the Russian defence ministry said it would halt the ongoing firing in Ukraine to open six humanitarian corridors.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

