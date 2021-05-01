Liz Truss is making a statement in the House of Commons following the release of British-Iranian nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri.

The foreign secretary has already confirmed that both will return to the UK from Iran on Wednesday, after years of detention in the middle east.

“Their release is the result of years of hard work and dedication by our brilliant diplomats, and intensive efforts over the past six months,” Ms Truss said.

She has also confirmed that the UK has settled its historic International Military Services (IMS) with Iran.

