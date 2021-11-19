The daughter of the detained British Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe accepted a bravery award on her mother’s behalf on Thursday, as she continues to be imprisoned in Iran for “spreading propaganda” - a charge she denies. Seven-year-old Gabriella read a speech at the Magnitsky Human Rights Awards in London, where her mother won the award for “courage under fire”.

“It makes my heart melt to see my daughter, now big enough to receive this award and to read these words. One day may we live in a world where we do not need to fight for our freedom,” Ms Zaghari-Radcliffe wrote.