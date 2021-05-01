Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returning home a ‘huge relief’, husband Richard says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returning home is a "huge relief", husband Richard says.

The British-Iranian national is on her way back to the UK on Wednesday after being freed from Iran, where she had been detained since 2016.

"It's been a long ordeal," Richard Ratcliffe said of the situation.

"It's a huge relief that she's on a plane, that she's coming home and thank you for everyone that has been helping along the way."

Anoosheh Ashoori, another British-Iranian national, has also been released from Iran.

