Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: From arrest to release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will soon return to the UK to be reunited with her family after being freed from Iran.

The British-Iranian national had been detained in the middle east for the last six years, accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

She was given her passport back on Tuesday (15 March) and boarded a plane leaving Iran 24 hours later.

A £400m debt - dating back to the 1970s that had been linked to the continued detention of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe - has also now been paid by the UK government.

