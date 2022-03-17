Tears of joy were shed as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were reunited with their loved ones in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The two British-Iranian nationals arrived back in the UK after being freed from Iran, where they had been detained since 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Liz Truss was also present at the airport to welcome Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori home, saying that the families are in "very, very good spirits."

"It's fantastic to see Anoosheh and Nazanin come off the plane, safely back in Britain," the foreign secretary added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.