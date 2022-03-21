Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke of her distrust of the UK government as she addressed the media for the first time since returning from Iran.

“I have seen five foreign secretaries change in the course of six years, that is unprecedented given the politics of the UK,” she said.

“I was told many, many times that ‘we’re going to get you home’, but that never happened. How many foreign secretaries does it take to get someone home? What happened now should have happened six years ago.”

