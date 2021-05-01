Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will just want a 'cup of tea' when she returns home, her husband Richard has said.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on a plane back to the UK after being freed from Iran, where she had been detained since 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

"The first thing she always wanted to do was [have] me make her a cup of tea," Richard Ratcliffe said, awaiting her return.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe will also be reunited with her seven-year-old daughter when she arrives home.

