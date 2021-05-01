Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lands in Oman on way home to the UK

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were pictured as they landed in Oman after a two-hour flight from Tehran.

The two British-Iranian nationals, who had been detained in Iran since 2016 and 2017 respectively, are on their way back to the UK after being released.

Both are set to be reunited with their families in Britain late on Wednesday.

The British government said a third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, who holds US, British and Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on furlough as part of the same deal.

