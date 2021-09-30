A 96-year-old German woman due to stand trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder in a Nazi concentration camp has gone on the run.

Former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to go on trial on Thursday but the woman fled.

Furchner is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.

She faces trial before a Juvenile Court Chamber because she was 18-years-old at the time of the alleged crimes.

Furchner was later found by German police, and "local authorities are now assessing whether she is able to serve a prison sentence."