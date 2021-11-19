On BBC's Question Time host Fiona Bruce was questioned after calling on Nazir Afzal first to answer a question about racism.

Bruce turned to Mr Afzal and asked him to answer first which prompted him to say "The brown person will answer first".

The presenter then asked him: "Nazir, so do you think that was wrong of me to come to you first?" to which Mr Afzal replied: "I think so".

Mr Afzal later tweeted: “I have no criticism of Fiona Bruce. Racism is something which everyone should have a view on, not just minorities.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here