Benjamin Netanyahu mistakenly sat down on the prime minister’s chair in the Israeli parliament after he was ousted as premier on Sunday.

Outgoing Knesset speaker Yariv Levin then asked him to move to the opposition leader’s chair.

The slip-up came after the Knesset confirmed a new coalition government in a narrow 60-59 vote, ending Mr Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former right-wing ally of Mr Netanyahu’s now turned bitter rival, is the new prime minister in a power-sharing deal with centrist leader Yair Lapid, who will take over as premier after two years.