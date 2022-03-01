Netflix releases F1 Drive To Survive season 4 trailer

Netflix has released the brand new trailer for its fourth series of F1 Drive to Survive.

The streaming giant has promised hundreds of original releases in 2022 and this Lewis Hamilton-led series won’t disappoint.

The latest instalment of the popular Drive To Survive series will give an insight into the famous Formula 1 title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The trailer gives fans a peek of what’s to come, promising unseen interviews as well as plenty of juicy behind the scenes footage.

F1 Drive to Survive premiers on March 11

