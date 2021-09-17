At least two people have died in the Netherlands after a man reportedly opened fire on passers-by with a crossbow from his balcony.

Footage circulating online appears to show a shirtless man firing into the street with a crossbow from his flat above.

Police in the Dutch province of Overijssel have confirmed two people are dead and a third has been injured in the incident, which took place in the town of Almelo.

It remains unclear exactly how the two victims died, with some reports suggesting they were stabbed rather than shot.