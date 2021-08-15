Banksy’s painting of a rat sitting on a deckchair has been defaced with white paint in Lowestoft.

The elusive artist famed for his street art recently confirmed he was behind the painting.

East Suffolk Council said it was “appalled that someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way”. It hopes the painting can be restored.

The Council said security patrols it had employed to protect the piece “interrupted the individual defacing this work and prevented any further damage occurring”.