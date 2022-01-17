Police in New Jersey shot and killed a man after he went on a rampage in a digger, driving the construction vehicle into cars and homes.

Footage released by the state Attorney General’s Office shows the 20-year-old ramming a Vineland police cruiser as he drives up and down the road.

Surveillance video also shows the man driving onto a front garden to destroy the decorations, before smashing into the side of a house.

The incident is being investigated after it ended in deadly gunfire.

