Two new Tube stations opened on Monday in London Underground’s first major expansion this century.

The Northern line has been extended in a £1.1 billion project to include Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms.

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps rode on one of the first trains to serve Battersea Power Station.

“What this extension is doing is unlocking more than 25,000 jobs, more than 20,000 homes,” Mr Khan said. “A good example of how the government and City Hall working together, the public sector, the private sector working together, can unlock our city and our country’s potential.”