Watch live as new UK cabinet arrives at Number 10 following Boris Johnson's reshuffle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet his new cabinet on Friday (17 September) after a shake-up that saw Dominic Raab move from foreign secretary to justice; and Nadine Dorries pick up her first ministerial position in culture.

All eyes will be on new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss , who becomes the first female Tory to hold this position – and only the second of any party after Labour’s Margaret Beckett. Nadhim Zahawi has also been rewarded for some good work as vaccine minister and becomes the new education secretary after Gavin Williamson got the sack.