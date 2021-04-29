Footage of US police officer Brian Sicknick being assaulted during the attack on the Capitol in January has been released to the media. Sicknick, 42, suffered two strokes and died in his office of natural causes after he defended the building from insurrectionists. Two men - Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 - have been accused of assaulting Sicknick by spraying a powerful chemical irritant at him, with the new videos reportedly showing the officer bent over following the attack. No charges have been filed against the pair in relation to Sicknick’s death.