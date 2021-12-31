Watch live as New Year’s fireworks light up around the world

Nations around the world are welcoming in 2022 as the clock strikes midnight.

This year, things will be a little bit different from normal, with Covid-19 still impacting the wild displays we’ve become used to seeing.

Due to varying timezones across the world, 2022 has already begun in a number of countries, with New Zealand and Australia leading the way with spectacular fireworks and lightshows.

World-famous cities including Hong Kong, Bankok, Dubai, Moscow and Athens will soon celebrate the new year, with London following suit later in the evening.

Sign up to our newsletters here.