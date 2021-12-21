New Year’s Eve event in Trafalgar Square cancelled as Omicron cases surge

London’s New Year’s Eve celebration event in Trafalgar Square will not take place because of the surge in cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the capital.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the event, which was set to be open to around 6,500 key workers and members of the public, had to be cancelled because “we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus”.

Khan declared a major incident in London on Saturday amid 65,525 new confirmed cases in the past seven days.

