New Year’s restrictions remain 'uncertain', says health minster

A health minister has suggested people should “think about” their New Year’s plans if they can’t be changed quickly amid continuing uncertainty over post-Christmas Covid restrictions.

The remarks from Gillian Keegan came after Boris Johnson confirmed no additional rules would be introduced ahead of 25 December, but warned: “Naturally we can’t rule out further measures after Christmas”.

Appearing on LBC, Ms Keegan appeared to add further doubt on post-Christmas celebrations, saying there was a “risk” when asked by the host, Nick Ferrari, whether he could send out invitations for a New Year’s Eve party.

