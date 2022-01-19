NYPD officers rescued a woman from her burning house after a suspected gas explosion rocked a Bronx neigbourhood.

Several buildings were destroyed in the massive blast, with authorities confirming one resident was killed and nine others were left injured.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows police rushing into a building as the fire spreads, rescuing a woman who was trapped under debris.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, with the New York Fire Department confirming a report of somebody smelling gas was made before it happened.

Sign up to our newsletters here.