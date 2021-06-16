A massive fireworks display lit up the skies above New York as it celebrated the lifting of most Covid restrictions on Tuesday.

It was a momentous day for New York, as Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the easing of measures after the state hit a 70 per cent vaccination threshold.

Jubilant New Yorkers gathered to watch the dazzling bursts of colour illuminate the city’s iconic skyline.

The spectacle, which was also put on to honour essential workers, came some 15 months after New York first went into lockdown.