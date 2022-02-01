Watch live as New Yorkers celebrate Chinese Year of the Tiger

The Chinese New Year is here and millions are celebrating across the globe as we bring in the Year of the Tiger.

For 2022 the Chinese New Year kicks off on February 1, and it marks the end of the Year of the Ox.

Next year’s Lunar New Year will start on a different day, due to their calendar being based on the moon’s 12 phases.

Watch as New Yorkers bring in the year with plenty of celebrations across the city.

Sign up to our free newsletters here for all the latest news.