Statue of Liberty visibly rocked by New York earthquake in dramatic footage

Watch as an EarthCam captures the moment that the Statue of Liberty appeared to shake during a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in New York City and New Jersey.

A livestream of the earthquake taken on Saturday (2 August) shows the skyline of the Big Apple trembling as the camera rattles side to side.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck at 10:18 p.m, with its epicenter in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, just north of Newark.

New York City Emergency Management acknowledged the quake but said residents did not need to be alarmed.

No injuries or reports of serious damage have come out of either New York or New Jersey.