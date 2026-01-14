Watch as a spooked carriage horse dashes into busy New York City traffic after it was left unattended.

Footage shows the horse bolting across Midtown Manhattan through multiple lanes of traffic, hitting a taxi in its way on Thursday (8 January). Four to five vehicles had been damaged in the commotion, the New York Police Department said.

Neither the horse nor any people were injured, though an investigation remains open, the force said.

According to The Transport Workers Union Local 100, the 25-year-old horse called Destiny was startled by a fast-moving e-bike, which caused her to bolt. She has since returned to work in Central Park.