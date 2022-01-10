Nineteen people, including nine children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York,” the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, said at a press conference.

According to the FDNY, the fire broke out just before 1100 local time [1600 GMT] on Sunday, beginning on the second and third floors of a building on East 181st Street.

