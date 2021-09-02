New York Governor Kathy Hochul questioned whether there was “intelligence failures" in the city's preparedness for extreme weather events after nine people were killed in flooding.

Ms Hochul said she would request an 'after action report' into the response of the flooding which plunged the city into a state of emergency overnight. She said her team did not now "the heavens would open and bring Niagra Falls level water to the streets of New York".

Ms Hochul took over the governorship after Andrew Cuomo resigned in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.