New York held a huge parade on Wednesday to thank the essential workers who helped the city get through the pandemic.

The festivities featured marching bands and 14 floats carrying 250 types of key workers, including healthcare workers, first responders and transport staff.

“I’m here for all the nurses and doctors … God bless them,” one emotional spectator tells Al Jazeera in the report, adding that she lost family members to Covid.

New York City was the global epicentre of the pandemic last spring, but is now considered one of the safest places in the world thanks to a mass vaccination campaign.