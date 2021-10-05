The New York City Police Department have released shocking footage showing a woman pushing a fellow passenger into an oncoming train at a subway station in Times Square.

In the video, the woman can be seen getting up from a bench and barging someone into the carriage.

While the victim did not fall onto the tracks, she did suffer serious injuries after hitting her head on the train and was taken to hospital.

Police believe that it was an unprovoked attack, as no words were exchanged between the pair before the incident.