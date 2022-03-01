Man smears human faeces on woman’s face at New York City subway station

Police have shared shocking CCTV footage of the moment a man smeared human faeces on a woman’s face at a New York City subway station.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, approached a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx on 21 February.

He can be seen hitting the unsuspecting woman in the face and the back of her head with human faeces, before fleeing the scene.

Abrokwa has since been arrested and charged with forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment.

