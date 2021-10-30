A man was caught on camera punching a woman in the face on a subway train in New York City after she told him to "take a chill pill".

Footage shared on social media, which has been viewed over 2.5 million times, shows the tense confrontation between the two passengers.

"Say the word chill pill," the man shouts, before catching the woman with a right hook, shocking fellow riders.

He then tells her to "mind her business", as his young children watch on from behind.

