The New York Police Department are offering a reward for information relating to an incident on the Jackie Robinson Parkway, where an unidentified individual shot a gun from the sunroof of a moving car.

Mobile phone footage, shared by the NYPD on Twitter, shows a man leaning out of the roof of a black sedan, shooting at least twice.

There are no reports of anybody being hurt during the incident, but police have confirmed a reward of up $3500 for information.

