Watch live as New Zealand welcomes in the New Year with spectacular lightshow

New Zealand will once again lead the world’s New Year’s Eve celebrations with a spectacular lightshow above Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

People have been allowed to gather in the city for the first time since August as the country prepares to welcome in 2022, with restrictions being eased despite the fear of Omicron.

Due to different timezones across the world, New Zealand is traditionally one of the first countries to bring in the new year before other nations usher in midnight on 31 December.

