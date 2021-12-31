New Zealand welcomes in New Year with lightshow over Auckland Harbour Bridge

New Zealand once again led the world’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, welcoming in 2022 with a spectacular lightshow above Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

On Friday evening, spectators were allowed to gather in the city for the first time since August, with Covid restrictions being eased despite the fear of Omicron.

Due to different timezones across the world, New Zealand is traditionally one of the first countries to bring in the new year, with Sydney Harbour’s famous fireworks show following a couple of hours later.

