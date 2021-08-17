New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Arden has announced a sudden lockdown after the first case of Covid in six months was reported.

The case was detected in Auckland, which will be in lockdown for a week, seeing the rest of the country being forced into a lockdown for three days.

Coromandel, a coastal town where the infected person had visited, will also be plunged into a seven-day lockdown.

While it is not confirmed to be the Delta variant, authorities say they are working on the assumption that it is.

Around 20% of New Zealand's population has been fully vaccinated.