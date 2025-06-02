A New Zealand MP bravely held up a naked photo of herself in Parliament to highlight the dangers of deepfake technology.

Laura McClure, from the Act Party, revealed the censored image and explained it took less than five minutes to create online.

“This image is a naked image of me but it’s not real,” she told the House on Wednesday (May 14).

Discussing the dangers of deepfake, she added: “For the victims, it is degrading and it is devastating. It gave me the ick having to stand in Parliament and hold up the photo of myself, even knowing that it’s not actually me.”