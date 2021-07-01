New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern suggested that the opposition leader could be called a ‘Karen’ during a parliamentary debate.

Judith Collins had previously tweeted criticism of proposed changes to the country’s hate speech laws, questioning if “calling a middle-aged white woman a ‘Karen’” would now be a crime.

Ardern fired back during the debate, saying: “As it happens, I disagree with the member’s statement on Twitter, that somehow it will become illegal to call someone a ‘Karen.’

“That is absolutely incorrect and I apologise that it means these laws will not protect the member from such a claim.”