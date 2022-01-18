New Zealand Royal Air Force plane leaves military base and heads to Tonga to aid volcano recovery

A Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft takes off from a base in Auckland and heads to Tonga to aid in the volcano recovery.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said it was also sending two naval ships to Tonga carrying soldiers, equipment, water, and other supplies to the island nation after it was affected by an underwater volcano eruption on Saturday.

Footage captures the Orion aircraft leaving Base Auckland for Tonga to assist in “an initial impact assessment of the area and low-lying islands.”

