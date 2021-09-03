New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the man who stabbed at least six people in a supermarket was a ‘violent extremist’ known to the police.

The man was a Sri Lankan national and had been living in New Zealand since 2011 and was shot and killed by police after the attack at a Countdown store in Auckland.

Jacinda Ardern told a briefing on Friday: “A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders,” adding she had been personally aware of the individual.