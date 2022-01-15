Independent TV

Showing now | News

BBC Newsnight airs special intro following No10 party revelations

01:54

Kate Gill | 1642240648

BBC Newsnight airs special intro following No10 party revelations

This week’s BBC Newsnight episode received a special intro after a turbulent week for 10 Downing Street.

Presenter Faisal Islam begins the intro by saying: "Well, it's been quite the week."

Title screens capture news presenters reading out damming emails sent to downing street staff inviting them to a drinks party.

The emails revealed several bring-your-own-booze parties [BYOB] were held in the prime minister's house during the country’s strict covid restrictions.

Yesterday, the prime minister apologised to the Queen after two parties were held at Number 10 on the eve of Prince Phillip's funeral.

