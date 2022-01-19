NFL player Lerentee McCray was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Florida last weekend.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lineman is accused of giving officers "the finger" when they tried to pull him over for speeding, only for him to drive off.

Dashcam video shows police chasing him through the streets of Lake County before he was taken into custody on Sunday night.

The Jaguars released a statement on Tuesday confirming they are "aware of the situation and are gathering more information".

Sign up to our newsletters here.