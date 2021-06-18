This is the moment NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens squirmed when he was asked whether he thought health secretary Matt Hancock was “hopeless.”

He refused to answer when pressed repeatedly by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on whether he had confidence in Mr Hancock.

“I mean, that is a political question,” he says in the video.

It comes after former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings published WhatsApp messages from Boris Johnson in which the prime minister appeared to describe Mr Hancock as “totally f***ing hopeless”.