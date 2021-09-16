NHS frontline staff at Croydon University Hospital became some of the first recipients of the Covid-19 booster jab on Thursday.

In line with JCVI guidance, people will be offered their booster dose six months after their second vaccination, with the health service beginning its programme this week.

“I feel confident going into winter I can carry on doing my job,” maternity support worker Catherine Cargill said after receiving her jab.

Nikki Kanani GP, deputy lead for the UK vaccination programme, also urged those that are hitting the six-month mark to get their boosters for “extra protection” over winter.