Patients with suspected heart attacks who have been told to get a lift to hospital are receiving unacceptable care, a health minister has admitted.

Gillian Keegan has ordered an investigation into the action taken by North East ambulance service – because Omicron has hit its staff levels – even as the government ruled out further Covid restrictions.

“That doesn’t sound to me like that’s an acceptable approach,” the health minister said, as she claimed more ambulance crews are in operation than ever before.

